Hey! I'm Suhani Rawat, and welcome to my blog, Volesprit. As an 11th grader from Willows Preparatory School, I’m in that exciting phase of figuring out who I am and what my life’s about. I’m a bit quiet and tend to get caught up in my own reflections, but I’m passionate about dreaming big and reaching for the stars. I’m so glad you’re here to join me on this journey!





"Volesprit" is a mix of "vol" (French for "flight") and "esprit" (meaning "spirit" or "mind"). It reflects my journey—trying to understand myself and my aspirations while keeping my dreams and thoughts soaring.





Exploring psychology and the impact of technology on our lives is an area I’m deeply interested in. I’m fascinated by the human brain and thoughts, and I believe that learning more about neuroscience and cognitive science could unlock many innovations in AI and other technologies. I think pursuing these fields alongside psychology could be a great fit for me in college, as it aligns with my curiosity about how understanding the mind can drive future advancements.





A central theme in my life seems to be flight and precision. From the age of 2.5 until I was 11, gymnastics was a huge part of me, including floor routines, bars, and aerials. This early involvement in aerial arts sparked a love for heights and movement. Now, as a Cadet in the Civil Air Patrol, I get to experience flying firsthand. Whether it’s operating drones or piloting different types of aircraft, being in the air feels like a natural extension of my early gymnastics days.





I also spend time with archery, which feels like another form of flight to me. The focus and precision needed to hit a target are similar to what I feel when flying. Both activities demand a steady hand and a clear aim, connecting back to the theme of precision and soaring that has been a constant thread in my life.





Through this blog, I want to share my journey of exploration and self-discovery. From delving into the intricacies of psychology and neuroscience to the thrill of flying, I hope to offer a glimpse into my evolving understanding of myself and my passions. Join me as I navigate these exciting realms and figure out what makes me truly come alive.